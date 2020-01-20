Doubles Ignite Jackets Again in MLK Invite Closer

Results

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swept doubles for the second straight day to wrap up the MLK Invitational Tournament, Monday at Ken Byers Tennis Complex. The Yellow Jackets went 8-2 in doubles for the weekend, while the doubles pair of Marcus McDaniel and Pablo Schelcher were named the doubles tournament MVPs.

“We went in knowing this was strong competition for three days straight,” said head coach Kenny Thorne. “We fought very well the entire time but needed to close out matches better in singles. Our doubles has improved tremendously in a short amount of time. I know these guys will make corrections from some of their matches this weekend and we will be in good shape for kick-off weekend. Looking forward to our team season from now on and it starts with a good Oregon team.”

Facing No. 16 South Carolina, the freshman duo of Andres Martin and Keshav Chopra picked up a big win, taking down No. 39 Lambling/Rodrigues on court one, 6-2. McDaniel and Schelcher took care of business next, winning a close battle with Thomson/Jubb, 7-6(2). And finally Carlos Divar and Chris Yun had no problem with Beasly/Jordan, winning 6-1. Martin/Chopra and Schelcher/McDaniel each went 3-0 in the tournament, while Divar and Yun finished 2-0.

Tech went winless in singles, but saw good battles against ranked opponents from Martin and Schelcher. Martin took the first set 6-0 against No. 21 Daniel Rodrigues and Schelcher battled back after dropping the first set to No. 39 Raphael Lambling before coming up short in the end.

Next up for Tech is the ITA Kick-Off tournament, Jan. 25-26, in College Station, Texas, before dual match season gets into full swing on February 2.

Monday’s Results

Singles competition

ct1 #21 Daniel Rodrigues (South Carolina) def. Andres Martin (Georgia Tech) 0-6, 7-5, 6-3

ct2 Phillip Jordan (South Carolina) def. Marcus McDaniel (Georgia Tech) 6-2, 7-6 (13-11)

ct3 Jake Beasley (South Carolina) def. Chris Yun (Georgia Tech) 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-4

ct4 Beau Pelletier (South Carolina) def. Keshav Chopra (Georgia Tech) 6-2, 6-2

ct5 Thomas Brown (South Carolina) def. Brandon Freestone (Georgia Tech) 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

ct6 #39 Raphael Lambling (South Carolina) def. Pablo Schelcher (Georgia Tech) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1

Doubles competition

ct1 Andres Martin/Keshav Chopra (Georgia Tech) def. #39 Raphael Lambling/Daniel Rodrigues (South Carolina) 6-2

ct2 Pablo Schelcher/Marcus McDaniel (Georgia Tech) def. Connor Thomson/Paul Jubb (South Carolina) 7-6 (7-2)

ct3 Chris Yun/Carlos Divar (Georgia Tech) def. Jake Beasley/Phillip Jordan (South Carolina) 6-1

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis, follow us on Twitter (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.