Diving, Women's Swimming Ready for ACC Championships

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech diving and women’s swimming are primed and ready to begin championship season as they travel to Greensboro, N.C., to compete in the ACC Championships on Feb. 17-20 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. Championships will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra each day.
The Yellow Jackets will face off against some of the best in the country as the ACC features six ranked women’s teams – No. 2 Virginia, No. 11 NC State, No. 12 Louisville, No. 13 North Carolina, No. 14 Notre Dame, No. 15 Virginia Tech and No. 24 Duke.
WATCH
- Feb. 17th on ACC Network Extra
- Feb. 18th on ACC Network Extra
- Feb. 19th on ACC Network Extra
- Feb. 20th on ACC Network Extra
LIVE RESULTS
- Follow along with live results each day here.
EVENT SCHEDULE
Wednesday, February 17
Preliminaries:
11:00 a.m. Women’s 3-Meter Diving
Men’s 1-Meter Diving
Finals:
2:00 p.m. Men’s 1-Meter Diving
Women’s 3-Meter Diving
5:15 p.m. 200 Yard Medley Relay
800 Yard Freestyle Relay
Thursday, February 18
Preliminaries:
11:00 a.m. 500 Yard Freestyle
Men’s 3-Meter Diving
Women’s 1-Meter Diving
200 Yard Individual Medley
50 Yard Freestyle
Finals:
2:30 p.m. Women’s 1-Meter Diving
Men’s 3-Meter Diving
7:00 p.m. 500 Yard Freestyle
200 Yard Individual Medley
50 Yard Freestyle
200 Yard Freestyle Relay
Friday, February 19
Preliminaries:
11:00 a.m. 100 Yard Butterfly
400 Yard Individual Medley
200 Yard Freestyle
Women’s Platform Diving
100 Yard Breaststroke
100 Yard Backstroke
Finals:
2:00 p.m. Women’s Platform Diving
7:00 p.m. 100 Yard Butterfly
400 Yard Individual Medley
200 Yard Freestyle
100 Yard Breaststroke
100 Yard Backstroke
400 Yard Medley Relay
Saturday, February 20
Preliminaries:
11:00 a.m. 200 Yard Backstroke
100 Yard Freestyle
200 Yard Breaststroke
200 Yard Butterfly
Men’s Platform Diving
Finals:
3:00 p.m. Men’s Platform Diving
7:00 p.m. 1650 Yard Freestyle
200 Yard Backstroke
100 Yard Freestyle
200 Yard Breaststroke
200 Yard Butterfly
400 Yard Freestyle Relay
NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com.
