Diving, Women's Swimming Ready for ACC Championships

The Yellow Jackets will face off against some of the best in the country as the ACC features six ranked women’s teams – No. 2 Virginia, No. 11 NC State, No. 12 Louisville, No. 13 North Carolina, No. 14 Notre Dame, No. 15 Virginia Tech and No. 24 Duke.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech diving and women’s swimming are primed and ready to begin championship season as they travel to Greensboro, N.C., to compete in the ACC Championships on Feb. 17-20 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. Championships will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra each day.

WATCH

LIVE RESULTS

Follow along with live results each day here.

EVENT SCHEDULE

Wednesday, February 17

Preliminaries:

11:00 a.m. Women’s 3-Meter Diving

Men’s 1-Meter Diving

Finals:

2:00 p.m. Men’s 1-Meter Diving

Women’s 3-Meter Diving

5:15 p.m. 200 Yard Medley Relay

800 Yard Freestyle Relay

Thursday, February 18

Preliminaries:

11:00 a.m. 500 Yard Freestyle

Men’s 3-Meter Diving

Women’s 1-Meter Diving

200 Yard Individual Medley

50 Yard Freestyle

Finals:

2:30 p.m. Women’s 1-Meter Diving

Men’s 3-Meter Diving

7:00 p.m. 500 Yard Freestyle

200 Yard Individual Medley

50 Yard Freestyle

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

Friday, February 19

Preliminaries:

11:00 a.m. 100 Yard Butterfly

400 Yard Individual Medley

200 Yard Freestyle

Women’s Platform Diving

100 Yard Breaststroke

100 Yard Backstroke

Finals:

2:00 p.m. Women’s Platform Diving

7:00 p.m. 100 Yard Butterfly

400 Yard Individual Medley

200 Yard Freestyle

100 Yard Breaststroke

100 Yard Backstroke

400 Yard Medley Relay

Saturday, February 20

Preliminaries:

11:00 a.m. 200 Yard Backstroke

100 Yard Freestyle

200 Yard Breaststroke

200 Yard Butterfly

Men’s Platform Diving

Finals:

3:00 p.m. Men’s Platform Diving

7:00 p.m. 1650 Yard Freestyle

200 Yard Backstroke

100 Yard Freestyle

200 Yard Breaststroke

200 Yard Butterfly

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.

