Diving, Women’s Swimming Head to ACC Championships

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech diving and women’s swimming are primed and ready to begin championship season as they travel to Greensboro, N.C. to compete in the ACC Championships on Feb. 19-22 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
The Yellow Jackets will face off against some of the best in the country as the ACC features six ranked women’s teams – No. 3 NC State, No. 6 Virginia, No. 12 Notre Dame, No. 15 North Carolina, No. 19 Louisville and No. 25 Florida State.
Watch
- Feb. 20 (5-8 p.m.) on ACC Network Extra
- Feb. 21 (6-9 p.m.) on ACC Network Extra
- Feb. 22 (6-9 p.m.) on ACC Network Extra
Live Results
- Follow along with results each day live here.
Event Schedule
Wednesday, February 19
Preliminaries:
11:00 a.m. Men’s 3 Meter
Women’s 1 Meter
Finals:
5:15 p.m. Women’s 200 Medley Relay
Women’s 1 Meter
Women’s 800 Freestyle Relay
Men’s 3 Meter
Thursday, February 20
Preliminaries:
10:00 a.m. Women’s 500 Yard Freestyle
Women’s 200 Yard Individual Medley
Women’s 3 Meter
Women’s 50 Yard Freestyle
Men’s 1 Meter
Finals:
5:00 p.m. Men’s 1 Meter
Women’s 500 Yard Freestyle
Women’s 200 Yard Individual Medley
Women’s 50 Yard Freestyle
Women’s 3 Meter
Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
Friday, February 21
Preliminaries:
10:00 a.m. Women’s 100 Yard Butterfly
Women’s 400 Yard Individual Medley
Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle
Women’s 100 Yard Breaststroke
Women’s 100 Yard Backstroke
Men’s Platform
Finals:
6:00 p.m. Women’s 100 Yard Butterfly
Women’s 400 Yard Individual Medley
Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle
Women’s 100 Yard Breaststroke
Women’s 100 Yard Backstroke
Men’s Platform
Women’s 400 Yard Medley Relay
Saturday, February 22
Preliminaries:
10:00 a.m. Women’s 200 Yard Backstroke
Women’s 100 Yard Freestyle
Women’s 200 Yard Breaststroke
Women’s 200 Yard Butterfly
Women’s Platform
Women’s 1650 Yard Freestyle
Finals:
6:00 p.m. Women’s 1650 Yard Freestyle
Women’s 200 Yard Backstroke
Women’s 100 Yard Freestyle
Women’s 200 Yard Breaststroke
Women’s 200 Yard Butterfly
Women’s Platform
Women’s 400 Yard Freestyle
NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.
