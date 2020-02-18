Diving, Women’s Swimming Head to ACC Championships

Live Results

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech diving and women’s swimming are primed and ready to begin championship season as they travel to Greensboro, N.C. to compete in the ACC Championships on Feb. 19-22 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

The Yellow Jackets will face off against some of the best in the country as the ACC features six ranked women’s teams – No. 3 NC State, No. 6 Virginia, No. 12 Notre Dame, No. 15 North Carolina, No. 19 Louisville and No. 25 Florida State.

Wednesday, February 19

Preliminaries:

11:00 a.m. Men’s 3 Meter

Women’s 1 Meter

Finals:

5:15 p.m. Women’s 200 Medley Relay

Women’s 1 Meter

Women’s 800 Freestyle Relay

Men’s 3 Meter

Thursday, February 20

Preliminaries:

10:00 a.m. Women’s 500 Yard Freestyle

Women’s 200 Yard Individual Medley

Women’s 3 Meter

Women’s 50 Yard Freestyle

Men’s 1 Meter

Finals:

5:00 p.m. Men’s 1 Meter

Women’s 500 Yard Freestyle

Women’s 200 Yard Individual Medley

Women’s 50 Yard Freestyle

Women’s 3 Meter

Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

Friday, February 21

Preliminaries:

10:00 a.m. Women’s 100 Yard Butterfly

Women’s 400 Yard Individual Medley

Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle

Women’s 100 Yard Breaststroke

Women’s 100 Yard Backstroke

Men’s Platform

Finals:

6:00 p.m. Women’s 100 Yard Butterfly

Women’s 400 Yard Individual Medley

Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle

Women’s 100 Yard Breaststroke

Women’s 100 Yard Backstroke

Men’s Platform

Women’s 400 Yard Medley Relay

Saturday, February 22

Preliminaries:

10:00 a.m. Women’s 200 Yard Backstroke

Women’s 100 Yard Freestyle

Women’s 200 Yard Breaststroke

Women’s 200 Yard Butterfly

Women’s Platform

Women’s 1650 Yard Freestyle

Finals:

6:00 p.m. Women’s 1650 Yard Freestyle

Women’s 200 Yard Backstroke

Women’s 100 Yard Freestyle

Women’s 200 Yard Breaststroke

Women’s 200 Yard Butterfly

Women’s Platform

Women’s 400 Yard Freestyle

NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.

