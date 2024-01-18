Open search form
Diving Set to Host Miami

THE FLATS  Georgia Tech diving will be in competition on Friday, Jan. 19 at the McAuley Aquatic Center taking on the Miami Hurricanes. Competition begins at 11 a.m. with the 3 m springboard dive. 

The Yellow Jackets will have six divers competing on various boards throughout the meet. 

The divers competing are: 

  • Luke Dotson 
  • Max Fowler 
  • Alex Scott 
  • Anna Bradescu 
  • Katie McKyton 
  • Lizzie Powley 

 

