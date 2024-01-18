Diving Set to Host Miami

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech diving will be in competition on Friday, Jan. 19 at the McAuley Aquatic Center taking on the Miami Hurricanes. Competition begins at 11 a.m. with the 3 m springboard dive.

The Yellow Jackets will have six divers competing on various boards throughout the meet.

The divers competing are:

Luke Dotson

Max Fowler

Alex Scott

Anna Bradescu

Katie McKyton

Lizzie Powley

