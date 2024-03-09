Divers Ready for NCAA Zone Championship

THE FLATS – Six Jackets will represent Georgia Tech swim and dive at the NCAA Zone B Diving Championships in Athens, Ga. The meet will span across four days starting on Sunday, March 10 and concluding on Wednesday, March 13.

The NCAA Zone B Championships serve as an opportunity for collegiate divers to earn their spot to compete at the 2024 NCAA Division I Swim and Dive Championships.

Six of Tech’s divers have qualified to participate at the meet: Anna Bradescu, Katie McKyton, Lizzie Powley, Max Fowler, Alex Scott and Luke Dotson.

Sunday, March 5

2:00 pm: Women’s 1-meter prelim (est. 50 divers)

4:45 pm: Women’s 1-meter final (18 divers)

6:35 pm: Men’s Team Event

Monday, March 6

11:00 am: Men’s 1-meter prelim (est 40 divers)

1:15 pm: Men’s 1-meter final (18 divers)

3:15 pm: Women’s 3-meter prelim (est 50 divers)

6:00 pm: Women’s 3-meter final (18 divers)

Tuesday, March 7

11:00 am: Men’s 3-meter prelim (est. 40 divers)

1:15 pm: Men’s 3-meter final (18 divers)

3:15 pm: Women’s PL prelim (est. 30 divers)

5:00 pm: Women’s PL final (18 divers)

Wednesday, March 8

11:00 am: Men’s platform prelim (est. 30 divers)

1:00 pm: Men’s platform final (18 divers)

2:45 pm: Women’s Team Final

Last time out, Tech competed at the 2024 ACC Swim & Dive Championships in Greensboro, N.C. Two divers led the Jackets by qualifying for the finals in the women’s platform event and men’s 1m dive. Bradescu placed third overall for the women with a score of 297.40. On the men’s side, Fowler placed third overall with a score of 376.55.

