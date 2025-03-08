Divers Head to Zone B Diving Championships

THE FLATS – Eight Jackets will represent Georgia Tech at the Zone B Diving Championships in Auburn, Ala., with the four-day meet starting Sunday, March 9 and lasting through Wednesday, March 12.

The meet will not be streamed, but results can be found through DiveMeets.

NCAA Zone B Diving Championships serve as an opportunity for Tech divers to earn their spot at the 2025 NCAA Championships.

The NCAA Women’s Championship will take place March 19-22, with the men’s starting March 26 and lasting through March 29. Both events will be held at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash.

Eight Yellow Jackets gear up for competition in Auburn – four from each gender.

Anna Bradescu – 1M and Platform

– 1M and Platform Luke Dotson – 1M, 3M and Platform

– 1M, 3M and Platform Max Fowler – 1M and 3M

– 1M and 3M Ava Gilroy – 3M and Platform

– 3M and Platform Elijah Klier – 1M and Platform

– 1M and Platform Katie McKyton – 1M

– 1M Elizabeth Powley – 1M

– 1M Alex Scott – 3M and Platform

Schedule for the meet:

Sunday, March 9

11 a.m. CT – Men’s 1-meter prelims

1:30 p.m. CT – Men’s 1-meter finals

Monday, March 10

11 a.m. CT – Women’s 1-meter prelims

1:45 p.m. CT – Women’s 1-meter finals

3:45 p.m. CT – Men’s 3-meter prelims

6 p.m. CT – Men’s 3-meter finals

Tuesday, March 11

11 a.m. CT – Women’s 3-meter prelims

1:30 p.m. CT – Women’s 3-meter finals

3:30 p.m. CT – Men’s Platform prelims

5:15 p.m. CT – Men’s Platform finals

Wednesday, March 12

11 a.m. CT – Women’s Platform prelims

12:30 p.m. CT – Women’s Platform finals

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

