Dive Squad Opens Up Weekend Slate

Senior Camryn Hidalgo lead the swarm on the women’s end of things, taking second-place in both the 1m dive (290.00) & 3m dive (313.15). Hidalgo was just .55 points away from taking first in the 3m in a heated battle with Miami’s Mia Vallee (1 st -place, 313.70). Joining Hidalgo on the podium in the 3m was sophomore Carmen Woodruff who tallied up a score of 293.20 to take third. True freshman Anna Bradescu and senior Paige Gohr rounded out the top five in the 3m, coming in fourth and fifth-place, respectively. Woodruff also placed fifth in the 1m dive with a score of 253.95.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech diving opened its weekend of competition on Friday afternoon against Atlantic Coast Conference rivals Miami and Florida State at the McAuley Aquatic Center.

On the men’s side sophomore Ruben Lechuga was the Jackets top performer, securing a silver performance in the 1m dive with a score of 344.70. Lechuga also came in fourth in the 3m dive with a score of 373.90.

The Yellow Jackets will be back on the board tomorrow morning to face off against the Hurricanes and Seminoles for the final day of this weekend’s diving action. Simultaneously, Tech’s men’s & women’s swim teams will be hosting Gardner-Webb, with both the dive and swim events slotted for an 11 a.m. start.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Georgia Tech home swimming and diving meets will not be open to the general public. Fans will be able to watch the entirety of Georgia Tech home meets on ACC Network Extra.

