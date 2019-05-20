Divar Falls in Round One of NCAA Singles Championship

Final Results

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Junior Carlos Divar fell in defeat to Columbia’s Victor Pham, 6-2, 6-2 in round one of the NCAA Singles Championship.

Divar finishes the season earning all-ACC first team honors, accumulating 27 wins between singles and doubles. At the No. 1 court, Divar posted 10 wins, including five wins over ranked opponents.

“I’m proud of Carlos’ season. Coming off a summer hip surgery and fighting through to the end of the season and finishing in the top 30 singles players in the nation is tough,” said head coach Kenny Thorne.

In addition to being named as an all-ACC first team honoree, Divar was a recipient of the ACC co-player of the week as well as ACC doubles team of the week with doubles partner Phillip Gresk, on the week of April 9 after the Jackets defeated both NC State and Louisville.

The Jackets finished their season in the second round of the ACC tournament falling to Louisville 4-3, just missing a bid to the NCAA Championship and finishing with an 11-11 mark.

