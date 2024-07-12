Deven Boland Promoted to Softball Assistant Coach

“I’m very happy for Deven for this well-deserved promotion,” Morales said. “He understands the game at a very high level and his analytical approach to player development will be very beneficial to the program. He appreciates the culture we have established at Georgia Tech and was a big part of our offensive success this past year. I’m excited to see the impact he’ll have on our program moving forward.”

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball head coach Aileen Morales has promoted Deven Boland to the role of assistant coach for the 2024-25 season. Boland served as the program’s director of operations and player development this past season and will take over hitting coach responsibilities moving forward.

Boland came to The Flats last summer after serving as director of player personnel/operations at NC State from 2021-2023, including a stint as interim head coach for the Wolfpack throughout the majority of the 2023 season.

In 2024, Boland served as the director of operations, coordinating many elements of the team’s travel logistics while also contributing with data entry and analysis of various systems for player development. In his first year with the program, the Yellow Jackets hit 89 home runs (1.62 HRs/game), the 4th highest average in Division I. The bats finished with a Top 10 national ranking in both on-base percentage (.409 – 9th) and slugging percentage (.558 – 8th) ultimately finishing with an average of 6.27 runs per game, the 14th best offense in Division I.

Boland previously made his move to NC State after serving as the associate head coach for the North Iowa Area Community College softball program from 2019-21. In his role, he managed all recruiting aspects for the team and helped with player development by monitoring videos and developing efficient practice plans.

Boland earned his bachelor’s degree in enterprise leadership from Iowa in May of 2019.

