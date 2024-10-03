Dennis Scott Jersey Retirement Set for Georgia Game Nov. 15

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Dennis Scott, the 1990 Atlantic Coast Conference and Sporting News National Men’s Basketball Player of the Year and a first-team All-American by six organizations, will have his jersey No. 4 officially retired by the Institute when the Yellow Jackets play Georgia at Friday, Nov. 15. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. That night, Scott will see his number hung from the rafters at McCamish Pavilion next to those of six other Yellow Jacket greats, joining Roger Kaiser (No. 21), Rich Yunkus (No. 40), Mark Price (No. 25), John Salley (No. 22), Tom Hammonds (No. 20) and Matt Harpring (No. 15). Tech will offer the first 2,000 fans through the gates a commemorative rally towel featuring a likeness of Scott’s jersey. Tickets for the Georgia game are available as single-game purchases (starting at $12 for an upper-level seat and $38 for a lower-level seat), as part of a six-game package that includes weekend games throughout the season (starting at $171) and through a season-ticket purchase. “We’re proud and excited to raise No. 4 to the rafters at McCamish Pavilion on Nov. 15,” said Tech director of athletics J Batt. “It promises to be a memorable time for the Georgia Tech family, as we celebrate Dennis Scott and his achievements on and off the floor, while Coach Stoudamire and his team take on archrival Georgia. We’re looking forward to a great night of basketball at the Thrillerdome!” The 6-foot-8 Scott is one of five Georgia Tech players ever to be named a first-team All-American by an NCAA-recognized organization, named in 1990 by Basketball Times, The Sporting News, the Wooden Award, the United States Basketball Writers of America, the Naismith Award and The National. He also earned second-team honors by three other organizations, and was a finalist for the Naismith and Wooden Awards in 1990. Scott, part of the Yellow Jackets’ legendary Lethal Weapon 3 trio with Brian Oliver and Kenny Anderson, led Tech to its second all-time ACC title that year, and to the first NCAA Final Four in program history, winning 28 games before falling to UNLV in the national semifinal in Denver, Colo.

Scott became eligible to have his jersey retired in December when he received his Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Georgia Tech. Scott will be officially honored and have a banner hung in his honor at a Tech home basketball game during the 2024-25 season. "Dennis' basketball accomplishments are off the chart," said his legendary Georgia Tech coach, Bobby Cremins. "He has made Atlanta his home for over 20 years in his post playing career. For two years Dennis has been taking classes on campus, and with his mom Elizabeth, wife Rachael and his children proudly watching, he graduated this past December 16th in the arena where he played. I know Dennis very well, and I couldn't be prouder of who he is and how he represents Georgia Tech."

Damon Stoudamire & J Batt surprise Dennis Scott with number retirement announcement (courtesy of NBA TV/TNT Sports)

Arriving at Tech from Reston, Va., Scott immediately made his mark on the Tech program, winning the ACC Rookie of the Year Award in the 1987-88 season, then earning third-team All-ACC and third-team All-America honors as a sophomore. Tech played in the NCAA Tournament both years. His 970 points scored in the 1989-90 season remain the ACC all-time record, and his scoring average of 27.7 is second only to Rich Yunkus (30.1 from 1968-71). He set the ACC record for three-point field goals in a season with 137, a mark that still stands second in the conference's all-time annals, just two shy of the new record of 139 (Duke's J.J. Redick – 2005-06). His career scoring average of 21.36 ranks 19th in conference annals and fourth in Tech history. Scott ranks fourth in Tech history in career points (2,115) despite playing just three seasons, and he holds the Tech career record for three-point field goals (351) and highest three-point percentage (42.2).

SINGLE-GAME TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR ALL GAMES EXCEPT DUKE Upper-level tickets can be purchased for a little as $12, and lower-level seats start at $38. Every home game on the schedule is available with the exception of Tech’s ACC home opener against Duke on Dec. 21, which will be available at a later date. The Yellow Jackets host critical non-conference games against Georgia (Nov. 15) and Cincinnati (Nov. 23) as well as ACC foes Boston College, Notre Dame, Clemson and Virginia Tech in the month of January, and Louisville, Stanford, California, NC State and Miami in February and March. Tech’s regular-season home schedule begins Nov. 6 against West Georgia. Tech will open the 2024-25 season with seven consecutive home games, its longest homestand to open a season since 1980-81. After three straight games away from home (Oklahoma, North Carolina, Northwestern), the Jackets will have five more in a row at McCamish Pavilion, including conference tilts against Notre Dame and Boston College. SIX- AND NINE-GAME PLANS ALSO AVAILABLE Georgia Tech basketball fans looking for looking to attend multiple games but do not wish to acquire season tickets can purchase a nine-game package, which focuses on key Atlantic Coast Conference games, or a six-game plan that includes weekend-only games. Tech’s Dec. 21 Atlantic Coast Conference home opener vs. Duke headlines the nine-game plan, which also includes Notre Dame (Dec. 31), Clemson (Jan. 14), Stanford (Feb. 12) and Miami (March 4), as well as non-conference games against Texas Southern (Nov. 12), Cincinnati (Nov. 23), Central Arkansas (Nov. 30) and UMBC (Dec. 18). These plans start at $204. The Yellow Jackets’ Nov. 15 rivalry game against Georgia anchors the six-game plan, which also includes North Florida (Nov. 10), Boston College (Jan. 4), Louisville (Feb. 1), California (Feb. 15) and NC State (March 1). The six-game plans start at $171. Both plans are designed so Tech fans can enjoy Yellow Jackets’ basketball throughout the season. The price for each plan is discounted below the total price of each game individually, and varies only with the seat locations that are chosen. Ticket flexibility is included – purchasers can transfer tickets they can’t use to someone else or sell on SeatGeek (Tech’s official resale partner). SEASON TICKETS REMAIN ON SALE Season tickets for the 2024-25 campaign for Georgia Tech men’s basketball remain on sale to the general public. Tech’s 19-game home schedule includes new conference members California and Stanford, and six home games will be played on a Friday (Georgia) or Saturday (Cincinnati, Central Arkansas, Duke, Boston College, Louisville, California, NC State). Season ticket prices start at $290. Season tickets for faculty, staff and letterwinners are $280, and tickets for new alumni can be purchased for as little as $190.

Scott (left), Kenny Anderson (12) and Brian Oliver (13) formed Tech’s famed “Lethal Weapin 3,” leading the Yellow Jackets to their second all-time ACC title and the program’s first NCAA Final Four appearance in 1990.