Dani Carnegie Earns Fifth ACC Rookie of the Week Honor

THE FLATS – For the fifth time this season, and fourth consecutive week, Georgia Tech freshman Dani Carnegie was voted the Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Week. Carnegie dropped a career-high 28 points in Tech’s win against Syracuse to pick up the honor.

In the Jackets’ lone game last week, Carnegie held a clinic from three-point distance, connecting on 6-of-8 three-point attempts. Her six triples marked a career-high and the 12th game this season she has hit multiple three-pointers in an outing. The performance propelled Carnegie into first in the ACC in three-pointers made in conference games with 12.

Carnegie finished with 28 points against Syracuse for her third-straight game with 20-plus points and fourth in five outings. On the season, the freshman owns five games with 20 or more points and 13 games in double figures. Against the Orange, she added seven rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Carnegie continues to lead Georgia Tech in scoring (16.0 points per game), three-pointers made (45) and three-point field goal percentage (42.1). She ranks 10th nationally in three-pointers per game and 11th in three-pointers made.

With five rookie of the week nods to date, Carnegie becomes just the fourth Yellow Jacket in program history to earn as many honors and the first since 2016-17.

With Georgia Tech’s win against Syracuse, the Yellow Jackets moved to 15-0 on the season and 3-0 in conference play. Tech is one of five undefeated teams in the country remaining, and the only unbeaten team in the ACC. Also released on Monday, Tech remained at No. 13 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Yellow Jackets are back in action on Thursday, Jan. 9, welcoming Virginia Tech to McCamish Pavilion. Tip is slated for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.