Dani Carnegie Named ACC Rookie of the Week

THE FLATS – For the third-straight week, and fourth time overall this season, Georgia Tech freshman guard Dani Carnegie was voted ACC Rookie of the Week, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday. Carnegie recorded her fourth 20-plus point game in Tech’s lone outing this week.

Carnegie dropped 24 points, five rebounds and two steals in Tech’s win over Pittsburgh on Sunday. It marked her second-straight game with 20-plus points, and third in the last four games. Overall, Carnegie has logged 12 double-figure scoring games with a personal-high against the Panthers. Carnegie reached 24 points hitting four three-pointers to match her season-best, which she has done six times this season. The freshman has hit multiple three-pointers in 11 games to highlight her impressive freshman debut.

Carnegie leads Georgia Tech offensively on the year, averaging 15.1 points per game. She also leads the Yellow Jackets in three-point field goals made (39) and three-point field goal percentage (39.4). She ranks fourth in both statistical categories in the ACC. Carnegie continues to lead all freshmen in scoring in the league and ranks 12th nationally among the freshmen class.

With four rookie of the week nods to date, Carnegie becomes the first Yellow Jacket since 2018-19 to collect as many honors.

With Georgia Tech’s win against Pittsburgh, the Yellow Jackets moved to 14-0 on the season and 2-0 in conference play. Tech remained steady at No. 13 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, also released on Monday.

The Yellow Jackets return to action on Jan. 2, welcoming Syracuse to McCamish Pavilion. Tip is slated for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.