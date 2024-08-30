Cross Country Sweeps Season Opener at Kennesaw State

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s cross country teams opened the 2024 season with two first-place team performances, with the men claiming first in the four-mile and the women winning the 5k at the Kennesaw State Stan Sims XC Opener. Yellow Jackets crossed the finish line first in both races, with Tech having five podium finishes across both squads.

The Tech men finished the race with 25 points, beating out the second-place team Georgia, who finished with 37 points. On the women’s side, Tech finished with 19 points, taking first over Georgia (57 points) and Kennesaw State (58 points).

The first-place finish for the women marks the eighth year in a row the Tech women have placed first in their opening meet.

John Higinbotham crossed the line first, with a four-mile time of 19:20.33. Devin Wade was close behind in third place, with a time of 19:22.20. Joey Sandal, Alex Arrambide and Myles Collins added to the men’s leaderboard claiming the sixth, seventh and eighth finishing spots.

Mary Brady claimed the win in the 5k, clocking a 17:45.23. Yellow Jackets also took second and third place, with Grace Driskill finishing with a time of 17:46.20 and Kate Jortberg finishing with a time of 17:46.86. Three other Yellow Jackets finished in the top 10, with Katy Earwood in sixth, Abbey Green in eighth and Kenzie Walls in 10th.

Tech will hit the road again in two weeks for their next meet, traveling to Huntsville, Ala., for the Southern Showcase.

