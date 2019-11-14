Cross Country Readies for NCAA Regionals

Live Results | Live Stream

THE FLATS – Championship season continues for Georgia Tech men’s and women’s cross country, as the teams prepare for the NCAA South Regional, Nov. 15 at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Fla. The women’s 6k is set for 8:30 a.m., followed by the men’s 10k at 9:30 a.m.

Nicole Fegans has paced the women’s team all season, most recently earning all-ACC honors and finishing 20th overall at the conference championships. Fegans has been the Jackets’ top finisher at every meet this season, while Mary Kathryn Knott has finished second on the team at the last two.

Avery Bartlett led the men at the team’s first two meets of the year, while Matt McBrien led the Jackets at the Penn State National Open, and Braeden Collins was the team’s top finisher at the conference championships, where the men placed ninth.

The Tech women are currently ranked ninth in the South Region after finishing 10th at the ACC Championships. Two nationally ranked teams sit atop the women’s south region rankings heading into the meet, No. 12 Florida State and No. 27 Ole’ Miss. The men also sit at ninth in their regional rankings, which is led by three nationally ranked teams (No. 11 Ole Miss, No. 15 Middle Tennessee and No. 28 Alabama).

The women placed fourth while the men came in fifth at last year’s regional championships. The Jackets came away with four all-Region winners, while the women’s team earned an at-large bit to the NCAA Championships.

The top two men’s and women’s teams and the top four individuals from each race not a member of the two top teams and finishing in the top 25 will advance to the NCAA Championships, Nov. 23 in Terre Haute, Ind.

