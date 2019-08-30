Cross Country Opens 2019 Season at UGA

Live Stats

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s and women’s cross country squads are geared up for the Bulldog Invitational to kick off the 2019 season in Athens, Ga., on Saturday.

The men will run the 6K race at 8:15 a.m. before the women race in the 4K at 8:45 a.m. The Yellow Jackets will compete against Kennesaw State, as well as host-team Georgia.

The Tech women earned their best USTFCCCA preseason ranking in school history earlier this week, coming in at No. 3 in the south regional poll. The men sit at No. 5, up from 11 last year. Tech’s women also ranked No. 6 in the ACC preseason poll, with the men ranked No. 10.

In last year’s UGA Invitational, the White and Gold won both the men’s and women’s events. Leaders from the dual meet returning this year include Avery Bartlett, who finished first in the 7.6K last season for the men with a time of 24:20.7, and Braeden Collins, who finished seventh with a time of 24:44.1.

On the women’s side, returner Nicole Fegans placed fourth in the 5.5K with a time of 20:48.2, followed by Hana Herndon who finished fifth clocking a time of 20:48.4.

