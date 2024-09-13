Cross Country Finishes Third in Both Races at the Southern Showcase

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech cross country recorded a third-place finish in both the men’s 8K and in the women’s 5K Friday morning at the Southern Showcase. Across both genders, the Yellow Jackets set 13 personal bests.

The Tech men finished the day with 124 points, 19 points behind the second-place team of Belmont. The Yellow Jacket men set three personal bests in the race.

Devin Wade was the top performer for the men’s squad, with a time of 24:08.39, good for 10th place in Friday’s race. Myles Collins was the next Yellow Jacket to cross the finish line, coming in 17th with a personal best time of 24:24.64. Alex Arrambide came in 26th with a personal best time of 24:38.45 and John Higinbotham clocked a 24:41.34, coming in 32nd. Taylor Wade was the fifth Yellow Jacket to cross the finish line, with an 8k time of 24:53.31.

Nathan Solomon also set a personal best in Friday’s race, finishing the 8K with a time of 25:27.81.

On the women’s side, Tech totaled 86 points, 20 behind Louisville, who finished second. Ten Yellow Jackets set personal bests in the race.

Kate Jortberg crossed the finish line first for Tech, with a personal best time of 17:07.69. Katy Earwood was close behind in 14th place, also recording a personal best time of 17:10.62. Mary Brady finished in 15th, also clocking a personal best time of 17:11.73, Grace Driskill came in 23rd, with a personal best time of 17:16.69, Abbey Green rounded out the top-five finishers for Tech, coming in 27th with a 17:19.17.

Kenzie Walls also set a personal best time (17:33.14), along with Erin Fegans (17:48.54), Isabella Turner (17:50.13), Kayla Rose (18:19.04), Katie Hamfeldt (18:27.36) and Katherine Bryne (18:37.50).

Tech will hit the road again in two weeks for their next meet, traveling to Columbia, Mo., for the Mizzou Gans Creek Classic.

