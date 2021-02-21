Crawford Pitches Tech to Series Win over EKU

Box Score (.pdf)

THE FLATS – No. 15 Georgia Tech baseball didn’t allow an earned run and combined for nine hits to take the series over Eastern Kentucky 7-1 on Sunday afternoon at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

After a forgettable Saturday, the Yellow Jackets’ (2-1) pitching staff responded by holding the Colonels (1-2) to two hits and a frosty 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

LHP Sam Crawford (1-0) went six innings in just 68 pitches, surrendering only two hits and an unearned run, while striking out two over no walks. In relief RHP Hugh Chapman, RHP Zach Maxwell and LHP Luke Bartnicki provided a hitless inning apiece the rest of the way to slam the door on Opening Weekend.

Offensively, Tech continued to hit well with newcomers Justyn-Henry Malloy and Jake DeLeo both leading the way with two-hit days. Drew Compton pinch-hit for a two-RBI single, while Luke Waddell mashed the only home run of the day in his opening at-bat.

Eastern Kentucky was led by Daniel Harris IV, who had its only extra-base hit. On the mound, LHP Jake Lewis (0-1) went 4.2 innings and allowed three runs on four hits.

The 15th-ranked Yellow Jackets return for a nationally televised midweek game at home when they welcome in-state foe Mercer on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network and WREK 91.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: