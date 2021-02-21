Crawford Pitches Tech to Series Win over EKU

THE FLATS – No. 15 Georgia Tech baseball didn’t allow an earned run and combined for nine hits to take the series over Eastern Kentucky 7-1 on Sunday afternoon at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.
After a forgettable Saturday, the Yellow Jackets’ (2-1) pitching staff responded by holding the Colonels (1-2) to two hits and a frosty 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.
LHP Sam Crawford (1-0) went six innings in just 68 pitches, surrendering only two hits and an unearned run, while striking out two over no walks. In relief RHP Hugh Chapman, RHP Zach Maxwell and LHP Luke Bartnicki provided a hitless inning apiece the rest of the way to slam the door on Opening Weekend.
Offensively, Tech continued to hit well with newcomers Justyn-Henry Malloy and Jake DeLeo both leading the way with two-hit days. Drew Compton pinch-hit for a two-RBI single, while Luke Waddell mashed the only home run of the day in his opening at-bat.
Eastern Kentucky was led by Daniel Harris IV, who had its only extra-base hit. On the mound, LHP Jake Lewis (0-1) went 4.2 innings and allowed three runs on four hits.
The 15th-ranked Yellow Jackets return for a nationally televised midweek game at home when they welcome in-state foe Mercer on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network and WREK 91.1 FM.
Postgame Notes:
- Georgia Tech improves to 11-1 against Eastern Kentucky all-time.
- Freshman Jake DeLeo made his first start of his collegiate career, playing right field and finishing 2-for-4 with a double.
- 63 percent of Georgia Tech’s pitches on Sunday were strikes
- Drew Compton hit .625 for Opening Weekend, finishing with five hits, two home runs and five RBI. He struck out just once in eight at-bats, reaching base .727 and slugging 1.375.
- Luke Waddell (.417), Andrew Jenkins (.364) and Stephen Reid (.333) also hit .300 on the weekend.
- Luke Bartnicki and Hugh Chapman both made multiple no-hit relief appearances on the weekend, giving them both 0.00 ERA’s. Bartnicki has four strikeouts and no walks.
Multimedia:
Head coach Danny Hall Postgame Press Conference
Players Postgame Press Conference – Justyn-Henry Malloy & Sam Crawford
