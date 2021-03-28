Comeback Bid Falls Short at Duke

Box Score (.pdf)

DURHAM, N.C. – Despite three runs in the seventh to pull within two and bases loaded in the eighth, No. 10 Georgia Tech baseball couldn’t complete the sweep, falling 9-7 on Sunday afternoon to Duke at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Yellow Jackets’ (13-7, 10-5 ACC) got four multi-hit days, led by Justyn-Henry Malloy (homer) and Tres Gonzalez, who both finished with three hits. Kevin Parada and Austin Wilhite also turned in two hit days. Luke Waddell also recorded a sac fly RBI.

On the mound, starter LHP Sam Crawford (2-2) received the loss, surrendering five runs on five hits in 2.2 innings. Tech then used six pitchers in relief, with LHP Luke Bartnicki (3.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 K), LHP Dalton Smith (0.1 IP, 0 H, 1 BB) and RHP Zach Maxwell (0.2 IP, 0 H, 1 K) leading the effort.

For the Blue Devils (10-10, 5-7 ACC) offensively, Matt Rothenberg led the way with two doubles and a home run. RHP Marcus Johnson gets the win with 3.1 innings in relief allowing three runs (one earned).

After two-straight weekends on the road, Georgia Tech returns home to take on Virginia at Mac Nease Baseball Park on April 1-3. First pitches are scheduled for 7, 6 and 1 p.m., respectively, and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra and WREK 91.1 FM.

Postgame Notes:

Georgia Tech moved to 10-1 when out-hitting opponents;

Georgia Tech has run 14 of their last 15 ACC series, dating back to 2019;

Georgia Tech moved to 7-2 on the road.

Austin Wilhite became the first Yellow Jacket since Wade Bailey (2018) to start 200 career games at Georgia Tech.

Multimedia:

Around Social Media

B2 | GRENKOSKI! Makes the snag 💪 pic.twitter.com/7gkWOaZILp — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 28, 2021

B2 | BRAD GRENKOSKI AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/HYAyYpUTwW — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 28, 2021

T3 | J-HEN! He pulls one down the left field for his 10th XBH of the season 💪 pic.twitter.com/qcBZcAs9Qj — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 28, 2021

T3 | GONZALEZ! 2-out RBI knock to center field and Tech has a lead and runners on the corners again! GT 2 // DU 1 pic.twitter.com/QdOrIflqcL — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 28, 2021

With his start today, Austin Wilhite has made 200 starts for his career as Yellow Jacket 💪 pic.twitter.com/xPl8ggfaMe — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 28, 2021

T7 | HAVE A DAY MALLOY!! Solo HR cuts it to three GT 5 // DU 8 pic.twitter.com/PLaLQBVRRq — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 28, 2021

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

