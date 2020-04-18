Collins, Georgia Tech Football Join All-In Challenge

ALL-IN CHALLENGE: Click HERE to bid on all-access experience for two for Mayhem at MBS: Georgia Tech football vs. Notre Dame on Nov. 14 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

THE FLATS – Head coach Geoff Collins and Georgia Tech football joined the All-In Challenge on Saturday, offering an all-access experience for two for the Yellow Jackets’ highly anticipated Mayhem at MBS game versus Notre Dame on Nov. 14 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The All-In Challenge is an online fundraiser, powered by Georgia Tech athletics corporate partner Fanatics, in which leading performers, athletes and organizations auction exclusive items or experiences to benefit charities that provide food to vulnerable populations, including Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Collins and Georgia Tech football have offered up the following package for two, with bids starting at $2,500:

domestic round-trip airfare to Atlanta (if applicable);

ground transportation between airport and team hotel;

two-night stay in team hotel;

Georgia Tech 404 gear package;

Friday night dinner and snack with team;

ride on team bus to game;

attend pregame speech in Georgia Tech locker room;

on-field access during game;

attend postgame press conference.

Winner and one (1) guest must be 18 years old or older to participate and winner or guest cannot be high school students (9th-12th grades), per NCAA rules. Winner must adhere to all NCAA, ACC, Georgia Tech and venue rules and regulations.

As part of the All-In Challenge, Collins nominated Georgia Tech legends Harrison Butker, Calvin Johnson and Mark Teixeira to also participate by adding their own items or experience to the cause.

2020 Georgia Tech football season tickets are on sale now. The Yellow Jackets’ seven-game home schedule is one of the best in program history, featuring matchups at Bobby Dodd Stadium versus Clemson, Miami, Virginia and UCF, as well as the inaugural “Mayhem at MBS” showdown against Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 14. Season tickets start at just $229 and include the Mayhem at MBS contest versus Notre Dame. For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.