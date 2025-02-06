Collier Tabbed to Coach in Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match

THE FLATS – Tech volleyball Head coach Michelle Collier has been selected to coach in the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match on Feb. 22, as was announced by the federation on Thursday morning.

“I am Grateful to the PVF leadership for this opportunity and excited to be a part of this event. The PVF has done a tremendous job growing the game of volleyball and providing a next level opportunity for players to continue their career goals. I am looking forward to being around these amazing women and can’t wait to see them in action from the sidelines,” said coach Collier.

Collier will head into the match after taking Tech volleyball on its fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament run. Despite downing Tennessee in a thrilling five-set win and advancing to the second round, the Yellow Jackets closed their season with a 21-10 overall record, 12-8 in ACC play. In her 11th season on The Flats, Collier boasts the second most wins in program history with a 218-117 record, as well as hold the record for most ACC wins in program history, 123. Under Collier’s direction, the Yellow Jackets have collected 27 All-ACC honors, 20 all-region honors, and led 11 Jackets to land 25 career marks in the top 10 in program history. The two-time AVCA East Coast Region Coach of the Year and one-time ACC Coach of the Year helped senior outside hitter Bianca Bertolino become the first Jacket to get professionally drafted in program history.

The PVF’s history-making All-Star match will showcase the league’s top talent, featuring players from all league teams and giving fans the chance to see professional volleyball at its finest. The event begins at 1:30 pm ET at Fishers Event Center, home of the Indy Ignite, PVF’s newest franchise. Fan voting is underway for the All-Star teams and fans may make their selections here. All-Star tickets are available via Ticketmaster or the Fishers Event Center box office. For more information on the PVF All-Star Game and ticket availability visit ProVolleyball.com.

ABOUT PRO VOLLEYBALL FEDERATION

Pro Volleyball Federation is the leading professional volleyball league in the United States. PVF sets the standard for the sport, offering the largest number of franchises, unmatched attendance, extensive broadcast coverage and substantial championship prize money. It combines top-tier talent, including NCAA stars and international athletes, with cutting-edge production and technology to provide fans with an unmatched viewing experience. As a vital link between collegiate volleyball and the professional stage, PVF is dedicated to shaping the future of the sport and increasing visibility for its athletes. For more information, visit ProVolleyball.com .

