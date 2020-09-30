Clemson Match Moved to Oct. 22 on ACC Network

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s home match against Clemson that was originally slated for Saturday, Oct. 24 will now be played on Thursday, Oct. 22 to accommodate a change in Clemson’s schedule. The Oct. 22 match at O’Keefe Gymnasium will be broadcast exclusively on ACC Network at 5 p.m. The Yellow Jackets and Tigers will still play their previously scheduled match on Friday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. on RSN (Fox Sports South).

The Yellow Jackets open their home slate Oct. 7 & 8 against Florida State at O’Keefe Gymnasium. Both matches will air on ACC Network.

Georgia Tech volleyball’s full schedule can be found here.

Due to COVID-19, season and single-game tickets will not be sold for the 2020 season. O’Keefe Gymnasium will operate at a reduced capacity, and face coverings will be required for everyone in attendance.

Select POINT TECH! Club donors, starting with the ace and attack levels, will have the opportunity to request complimentary season tickets for the 2020 season. The rest of the fans in attendance will consist of students and player guests. Seating in O’Keefe Gymnasium will remain general admission. Seats will be available in clusters of two to allow for social distancing, and will be denoted by stinger seats throughout the gym.

