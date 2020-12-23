Bosh Returns to Basketball Hall of Fame Ballot

Springfield, Mass. – The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame today announced the list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2021, and Georgia Tech Hall of Famer Chris Bosh is among the notable returnees to the ballot along with Chauncey Billups, Richard Hamilton, Bob Huggins, Ben Wallace, Chris Webber, Jay Wright, Swin Cash and Becky Hammon among others. First-time nominees include Doug Collins, Michael Cooper, Howard Garfinkel, Lou Henson, Paul Pierce, Val Ackerman, Yolanda Griffith and Lauren Jackson. See complete list of eligible candidates A member of the Gold-medal-winning USA Basketball team at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, Chris Bosh became part of Georgia Tech basketball’s return to national prominence in the mid-2000s. In his one season on The Flats, Bosh earned second-team All-ACC honors and was the scoring and rebounding leader for a Yellow Jacket team that advanced to the quarterfinals of the NIT. Though he entered the NBA Draft following his freshman year, he helped set the stage, along with future Tech Hall of Famers Jarrett Jack and B.J. Elder, for the Jackets’ run to the NCAA championship game in 2004. While at Tech, he was named the ACC Rookie of the Year and a Freshman All-America by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. He was made the fourth overall pick in 2003 by Toronto in the NBA Draft and went on to earn two NBA titles with the Miami Heat. He was an 11-time NBA All-Star and also was a member of the USA bronze medal team at the 2006 World Championships.

Bosh was a key figure in helping the United States win a Gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. (photo courtesy of USA Basketball) Following the Hall of Fame’s traditional timeline, Finalists from the North American and Women’s committee for the Class of 2021 will be announced in the timeframe of NBA All-Star Weekend, which is scheduled for early March. The entire Class of 2021, including those selected by the direct elect committees, will be unveiled in the timeframe of the NCAA Final Four scheduled for early April. Event details are forthcoming, and the announcement timeline is subject to change. The Class of 2021 Enshrinement ceremony is scheduled to take place in Springfield, Mass., in September 2021. As previously announced, the Class of 2020 Enshrinement ceremony has been rescheduled and relocated due to COVID-19 and is scheduled for May 13-15, 2021 at Mohegan Sun. Tickets for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 and 2021 Enshrinement ceremonies and various events surrounding the ceremonies will be on-sale at a later date. For the latest news and updates, follow @hoophall on Twitter and Instagram.

Chris Bosh was inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 2018. (photo by Danny Karnik)