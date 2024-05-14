Chopra Named to CSC Academic All-District Team

THE FLATS – A member of the Georgia Tech men’s tennis team has been named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District team. Senior Keshav Chopra has been named to the All-District team as announced on Tuesday.

Nominated student-athletes must have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average and have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s competition. The student-athlete is eligible once they complete one full calendar year at their institution and is at least a sophomore athletically/academically.

Playing primarily at the No. 2 singles position, Chopra concluded the 2023-24 season with an 18-6 spring record. With four wins over ranked opponents, Chopra sits at No.87 in the latest ITA rankings.

Starting off the season with teammate Marcus McDaniel as a doubles partner, the duo recorded a 15-5 spring record playing at the No.1 doubles position for most of the season. With wins over four ranked opponents, Chopra and McDaniel are ranked No. 15 in the latest ITA poll.

Chopra, McDaniel and Andres Martin will return to action next week in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championship. Martin will represent Georgia Tech in the singles draw, while Chopra and McDaniel compete in the doubles draw. Championship play is set to begin on Monday, May 20 and will continue through Friday, May 25 in Stillwater, Okla. at the Greenwood Tennis Center.

