Chopra & McDaniel Win National Juniors Doubles Title

THE FLATS – Freshmen Keshav Chopra and Marcus McDaniel continued their strong fall, winning the doubles title at the USTA National Junior Indoor Championships this weekend in Kansas City, Kan.

The pair, playing together in doubles for the first time this season, swept through the tournament before defeating Michael Andre and Blake Kasday in the final, 8-5.

“Keshav and Marcus both had a good tournament at the national boys 18s indoors,” said head coach Kenny Thorne. “Any time you win a national junior event it shows you have to be versatile and adjust to many different styles of players. They did this in winning the doubles, and Marcus was one match away from getting it done in the singles. Winning matches is key for confidence as well as getting match count up. All this leads to good match experience which they can draw from during the spring season. They both did a great job in this national event.”

McDaniel won his first five singles matches to earn a spot in the final, but withdrew due to illness. Chopra won his first three matches of the tournament, but fell in the quarterfinal.

The Jackets will be back in action on Sunday, Jan. 12 for the Georgia Southern doubleheader, beginning at 12 p.m. at Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

Doubles

F – def. Andre/Kasday, 8-5

SF – def. Lefevre/Thayne, 8-5

QF – def. Dossani/Grear, 8-5

R16 – def. Paulsell/Thompson, 8-3

R32- def. Russo/Silagy, 8-1

Singles

Marcus McDaniel

F – WO, vs. William Cooksey

SF – def. Judson Blair, 6-3, 6-0

QF – def. Frank Thompson, 7-6 (3), 7-5

R16 – def. Trinity Grear, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1

R32 – def. Jagger Saylor, 6-4, 6-2

R64 – def. Eric Emami, 6-0, 6-0

Keshav Chopra

QF – L, vs. Judson Blair, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (4), 3-6

R16 – def. Sidharth Jangbahadur, 6-1, 6-3

R32 – def. Benjamin Letzer, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1

R64 – def. Derek Raskopf, 6-4, 6-3

