Chopra, Martin & McDaniel Selected for NCAA Championships

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Keshav Chopra, Andres Martin and Marcus McDaniel are set to represent the Yellow Jackets at the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tennis Singles and Doubles Championship. The singles and doubles competition will take place May 20-25 at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma, after the conclusion of the team championship, which runs from May 16-19. Oklahoma State University serves as the host. Most recently, all three Jackets earned All-ACC honors. Martin was named to the All-ACC singles team and Chopra earned third team singles honors. The duo of Chopra and McDaniel earned second team doubles honors.

Due to his success throughout the season at the top singles position, Martin has been selected as the No. 12 seed in the singles draw. Martin tallied eight conference wins and an overall record of 22-3. Martin played a prominent role at No.1 for Tech and maintained a top-25 national ranking throughout the entire season. During the spring season, he has recorded six victories over nationally-ranked opponents. Playing at the No.1 doubles position, Chopra and McDaniel were Tech’s top doubles team for most of the spring. The two recorded a 15-5 record in dual match play including a victory over three top 50 doubles teams in the NCAA. Despite not playing together for the last five matches, Chopra and McDaniel recorded five conference wins. In the latest ITA rankings, the duo sits at No. 22.