Catching Up With ... Jeremis Smith

By Jon Cooper | The Good Word NBA Draft night is realization of the dream of playing professional basketball for some. For others, it’s a night dreams are put on hold or changed, challenging young men to change course. Jeremis Smith knows the latter, but the NBA door closing opened doors outside the U.S. and proved the ultimate blessing in disguise. From 2005 through 2008, Smith was a force on both boards, leading the Jackets in rebounding his final three seasons, and proving capable of amazing feats — he’s one of 17 Yellow Jackets ever to have a perfect game from the free throw line (minimum 10 attempts), going 10-for-10 from against Tennessee State on Dec. 10, 2005, and as a junior, powered home an amazing, one-handed slam dunk against NC State on Feb. 6, 2007, which made SportsCenter’s top play. Yet, Smith was seemingly overlooked on Jackets’ rosters, loaded with pros-in-the-making like Isma’il Muhammad, B.J. Elder, Anthony Morrow, Thaddeus Young, Alade Aminu, Mario West, Jarrett Jack, Will Bynum, Gani Lawal and others. That was fine with the 6-8 power forward from Fort Worth, Texas. He loved the company he kept. “I had some special teammates and a special group of coaches,” said Smith, who averaged 9.0 points and 6.7 rebounds, shot .573 from the floor and .708 from the line in 106 games, the last 87 of them starts. “Those guys really helped me. They really pushed me to be the player that I was back in college and even the player I am today.” Smith is still playing professionally on the international level. A key to his coming to Tech in the first place was a preceding Yellow Jacket forward and Texas native, Chris Bosh. “Chris and I had played against each other several times while in the Dallas/Fort Worth area so we were very familiar with one another. The recruiting process was due to that connection,” he said. “Also, my best friend, Calvin Booker, who started out as the back-up for (quarterback) Jason Campbell at Auburn, ended up transferring to Georgia Tech. So Chris Bosh, Calvin Booker had a lot to do with my recruiting process. “And Georgia Tech being so academically elite,” he added. “I came here wanting to be a computer science major. I had always been in love with computer software, computer science and things of that nature. Of course that is one of Georgia Tech’s top-tier programs. You throw all that into the pot and Georgia Tech was my place to be.”

He joined a Georgia Tech program that reached the NCAA championship game the year before, but his freshman season would be shortened by a knee injury. Still, he was determined to come back and play the season’s final 14 games. As a sophomore he played 28 games, starting 23, leading the team in rebounding (8.2 rpg) while putting in 11.0 points per game (third on the team). He started every game his final two-plus years, leading the team in rebounding both years and in steals (1.4 pg) as a senior. Hewitt named him captain the final two years, giving him a tremendous confidence boost. “I think that showed how much respect Coach had for me, and I respected him for having that respect in me,” he said. “Coach Hewitt was a great example to strengthen my leadership skills. For him to bless me with that captainship of the team, because before me I think it was Mario West, then B.J. Elder and Isma’il Muhammad before him, was truly amazing. So I inherited a pretty elite role from an elite group of guys.” Smith is among the program elite in career rebounds (708), shooting (.532), free throw attempts (452) and steals (135), ranking 15th, 16th, tied for 18th and 12th in program history. “I think one of my favorite stats is being one of the all-time leaders in steals,” he said. “That’s a tough stat to carry as a power forward. I’m extremely proud of that. I think getting to the line, shooting as many free throws as I did in my career, I’m very proud of that as well. That shows you how hard and how smart I worked.” That his rebounds, field goal percentage and free throw attempts — including 21, Dec. 7, 2005 at Georgia, tied with Tom Hammonds for second place, one off Kenny Anderson’s school record — and steals are still top 20 illustrate the impact he made — an impact that he knows would have been greater if not for missing 17 games as a freshman due to a knee injury. But he recognized an opportunity to play with superb point guard talents Jack and Bynum chose rehab over redshirt. “Those were two so dynamic guards,” he said. “To play with those two guys, who I knew were pros coming into Georgia Tech, I couldn’t pass up that opportunity. Starting with Jarrett Jack and Will Bynum and ending up with Gani (Lawal), Alade Aminu, Lewis Clinch, Anthony Morrow, one of my favorite teammates of all time, these guys were guys that never stopped working on their craft. I knew they would be successful pros.”