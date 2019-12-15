Carson, Cubaj Lead Tech Past ETSU, 87-48

THE FLATS – Behind a career night from Jasmine Carson and a double-double from Lorela Cubaj, Georgia Tech rolled past ETSU, 87-48, Sunday afternoon in McCamish Pavilion. All 10 Yellow Jackets that took the floor contributed offensively as Tech improved to 8-1 on the season.

How It Happened

The Jackets took control of the game in the first half as Carson and Cubaj combined for 35 points as the Jackets shot 54.5 percent from the field. Cubaj fueled Tech out of the gate, scoring the Jackets’ first 12 points and opened a double-digit lead with a three-pointer at 5:47 of the first quarter for a 12-2 advantage. Hitting back-to-back three-pointers to open the second quarter, Tech would extend its lead to 20-plus off a Carson bucket at 6:21. Carson would hand Tech its largest lead of the first half, sending the Jackets into halftime with a 47-23 lead, hitting her fifth three-pointer of the game.

Tech saw a trio of three-pointers fall in the third quarter from Francesca Pan, Lotta-Maj Lahtinen and Sarah Bates as the Jackets pushed their lead out to 40 points twice in the frame. Anne Francoise Diouf capped the period with a bucket, leading Tech into the fourth quarter with a 72-32 lead. Bates secured Tech’s largest lead of the game in the final quarter, connecting on her second three-pointer for a 77-34 advantage. Kondalia Montgomery and Carson closed the game for the Jackets with a pair of buckets as Tech shot 54.1 percent (33-61) from the field for the game.

The Jackets went 12-for-21 from three-point range (57.1 percent) and dominated on the glass, 49-19. Cubaj finished with her third double-double of the season with a career-high 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Carson finished with a personal-best 26 points, going 6-for-8 from three-point range. Tech dished out 20 assists and scored 44 points off its bench in the victory.

“I thought it was a really good offensive showing from us today,” commented head coach Nell Fortner. “Obviously, Jasmine Carson was on fire. I thought she did some really nice things getting her shot off from a long range – 6-for-8 from the three-point line is a pretty nice day. Defensively, we’ve got some work to do. We’ve got to go back and break down this film and show them some problems defensively.”

Next Up

Georgia Tech concludes non-conference play at the Coqui Classic in Puerto Rico, Dec. 20-21. The Jackets will face No. 11 Texas A&M and Rice in San Juan.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.