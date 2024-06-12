Carol Lee Earns ITA Regional Award

THE FLATS – Carol Lee has been named the recipient of the 2024 ITA Southeast Regional Cissie Leary Sportsmanship Award, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced on Wednesday.

An all-ACC second team member in both singles and doubles this season, Lee led Georgia Tech from the No. 1 singles and doubles positions all season. She compiled a 20-15 overall singles record, including a 14-7 mark in dual singles matches. Lee spent the entire season nationally ranked and capped the season at No. 37 in the final singles rankings.

Partnering with teammate Kate Sharabura in doubles, the pair posted an 18-9 overall record. From the No. 1 position, the doubles team went 16-5 in dual matches and 8-3 against ACC opponents. In the ITA doubles rankings, the pair climbed as high as No. 11 in the country in April and finished the season ranked No. 22 nationally.

Lee concluded her collegiate career receiving at-large bids to both the 2024 NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships.

The ITA will announce national award winners on Thursday. To view a complete list of regional winners, please click here.

