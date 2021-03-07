Open search form
Camryn Hidalgo Qualifies for NCAA Championships in 1m Event

Day One Results

GREENSBORO, N.C.- Senior women’s diver Camryn Hidalgo qualified for the 2021 NCAA National Championships in the 1m event at day one of NCAA Zone B Championships on Sunday afternoon.

Hidalgo had a score of 571.45 in the 1m event finals at Zone Championships, earning her a spot at Nationals. She qualified for finals with a mark of 278.55.

She was joined in the finals by true freshman Anna Bradescu. Bradescu posted a score of 253.10 in prelims, earning her a spot in the finals as well. Bradescu came in 18th-place at 490.90.

Ruben Lechuga qualified for finals in the men’s 3m event with 345.20 points. He finished in 12th-place backed by a score of 682.95.

The Jackets will be back on the board tomorrow for day two of NCAA Zone B Championships. Tech will take on the women’s 3m event and men’s platform event starting at 10:30 a.m. (EST).

A complete schedule of Zone B Championships can be found here.

