Campbell Awarded Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup

Campbell’s commitments extend beyond the pool deck as she currently represents swim and dive on the Student-Athlete Advisory Board (SAAB). The graduate student serves as the co-chair of the community outreach committee, helping organize and plan service events. Campbell also serves as the president of the GT Student-Athlete Business Network, an organization designed to integrate student-athletes across several majors, providing networking opportunities.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming’s McKenzie Campbell has been named the recipient of the 2024 Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup Award, Athletes for a Better World announced on Friday. The prestigious award that originated in 2016 is presented to men’s and women’s student-athletes who exemplify the highest standards of character, education, leadership and commitment to positively impact our community.

In the classroom, Campbell has mirrored success, obtaining her bachelor’s degree in May 2023 with a 4.0 GPA. Currently, Campbell is in the first year of her graduate program at Tech.

This season, Campbell broke the women’s 200 IM school record twice. Campbell first broke the record in November with a time of 1:59.29 before resetting that record at the ACC Championships with a time of 1:58.56.

During her time at Tech, Campbell’s achievements include:

o ACC Postgraduate Scholarship Recipient (2023)

o CSCAA Scholar All-American (second team) (2023)

o CSC Academic All-District (2022-23)

o All-ACC Academic Team (2022-23)

o NCAA qualifier (2022)

o Broke her own program records of 200 fly and 400 IM as a junior (2021-22)

o NCAA qualifier (2021)

o CSCAA Scholar All-American (2021-22

o Set the then-Georgia Tech record for 200 fly and 400 IM as a sophomore (2020-21)

o ACC Swimmer of the Week (Feb. 2020)

o All-ACC Academic Team (2019-20)

Campbell will be honored for the award in May 2024 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

