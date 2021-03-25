Cameron O'Neal Named ACC Indoor Freshman of the Year

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Georgia Tech jumper Cameron O’Neal was named the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Men’s Freshman of the Year announced by the league’s office on Thursday afternoon. O’Neal is the fourth in men’s track & field program history to garner the award. The last time a Yellow Jacket men’s track & field student-athlete received the Freshman of the Year award was in 2002 when Brian Ford was named as the recipient.

“We are all very proud of Cameron for this great honor,” said head men’s track & field coach Grover Hinsdale. “He had an outstanding indoor season and I feel he is the most deserving. Coach Page did a great job in bringing him along.”

O’Neal collected second team all-American status in the long jump during the 2021 indoor season, coming in 16th-place at NCAA Division I National Championships in mid-March. The Biloxi, Miss., native leapt for a distance of 7.68m/25′ 2.5″ at ACC Indoor Championships finishing third and taking home bronze in his first collegiate career post-season, earning first team all-ACC honors in the process. Throughout the indoor regular season O’Neal made podium in the long jump competition three times.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2021, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter ( @GT_TrackNField ), Facebook ( Georgia Tech Track & Field/Cross Country ) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com