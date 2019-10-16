Buzz Classic Returns in 2020

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball is set to open the 2020 season with the 21st Buzz Classic after a seven-year hiatus from the tournament. The tournament is slated for Thursday – Sunday, Feb. 6-9 at Mewborn Field.

“I’m looking forward to kicking off the 2020 season with the return of the Buzz Classic,” said Georgia Tech softball head coach Aileen Morales. “This tournament ran for 20 years, and was recognized as one of the premier collegiate tournaments in the southeast during that time. I competed in the Buzz as well as many other GT softball alums, so I’m excited to add a tournament with such history back onto our schedule. The team and I are proud to open the season at the Mew with some great competition while also honoring a past tradition.”

The Jackets open the season at home for the first time since 2015. Traditionally hosted at a neutral site, the Buzz Classic will be played at Mewborn Field, home of Georgia Tech softball, for the first time in its 21-year history. For the tournament, Tech brings in University of Alabama-Birmingham, Furman, Ohio and 2019 Women’s College World Series participant Washington.

The full tournament schedule is as follows:

Date Game: Time Thursday, February 6, 2020 UAB vs. Georgia Tech 5:00 PM Friday, February 7, 2020 UAB vs. Ohio 12:30 PM Ohio vs. Washington 3:30 PM Washington vs. Georgia Tech 6:00 PM Saturday, February 8, 2020 Ohio vs. Furman 10:00 AM UAB vs. Washington 12:30 PM Washington vs. Georgia Tech 3:30 PM Georgia Tech vs. Furman 6:00 PM Sunday, February 9, 2020 Ohio vs. UAB 10:00 AM Georgia Tech vs. Ohio 12:30 PM Furman vs. UAB 3:30 PM Furman vs. Washington 6:00 PM

*all times are eastern

* away vs. home as written

