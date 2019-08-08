Buy Stinger Mobile Pass, Get Up To $100 Back

Click HERE to purchase a Stinger Mobile Pass and earn up to $100 back!

THE FLATS – Fans can receive up to $100 back with the purchase of a 2019 Georgia Tech Football Stinger Mobile Pass between now and Friday, Aug. 30.

The highly popular Stinger Mobile Pass is a flexible ticket option that guarantees a seat for all seven of Georgia Tech’s home games in 2019, including the regular-season finale versus archrival Georgia. Stinger Mobile Pass features include a Sit With Friends option, which makes it easy to link with other Stinger Pass holders to guarantee that you can sit together, as well as the opportunity to buy additional guest tickets.

Fans who purchase a Stinger Mobile Pass between now and Friday, Aug. 30 will receive a referral link that can be sent to friends to encourage them to purchase their own Stinger Mobile Pass. For each friend that buys a Stinger Mobile Pass via the referral link, the original buyer will receive a $25 credit that can be applied towards the purchase of guest tickets or seat upgrades (up to $100 in credits per account).

Stinger Mobile Passes start at just $149 for a standard Stinger Pass or $249 for a Gold Stinger Pass, which guarantees a lower-level seat for each game plus the ability to return unused seats for credit towards guest passes or seat upgrades for future games.

