Burress Named Midseason Freshman of the Year

Full Release

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball true freshman Drew Burress (Houston County, Ga./Houston County) continues to garner accolades in his first year in Atlanta as Perfect Game named him midseason freshman of the year on Tuesday.

The Yellow Jacket center fielder has created a terrific freshman of the year campaign through 26 games, currently leading all freshmen nationally in six categories and all ACC freshmen in seven. His home-run total (14) and slugging percentage (.890) also lead all ACC players, regardless of year.

DREW BURRESS — 2024 NATIONAL/ACC RANKS AMONG FRESHMEN (April 2)

Category No. D1 Rank ACC Rank Home Runs 14 1st 1st Home Runs/Game 0.54 1st 1st Runs Batted In 37 1st 1st Runs Batted In/Game 1.42 1st 1st Slugging Percentage .890 1st 1st Total Bases 89 1st 1st Runs 33 3rd 1st Doubles 8 10th 2nd

𝗣𝗚 𝗖𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗘𝗚𝗘 𝗠𝗜𝗗𝗦𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗢𝗡 𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗛𝗠𝗔𝗡 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗬𝗘𝗔𝗥 ✍🏼 .370 AVG, 14 HR, 1.367 OPS 🚀https://t.co/84DYHCC1s1 // @PGCollegeBall pic.twitter.com/9WDUvSsnbF — Perfect Game USA (@PerfectGameUSA) April 2, 2024

Through his first 26 collegiate games, Burress is slashing .370/.477/.890, leading the team in almost every offensive category. He blasted onto the national scene when he belted a school-record four home runs against Georgia State, becoming the 13th player and third freshman in NCAA Division I to accomplish the feat since 2012.

The Houston County native also hasn’t shrunk from conference play, leading the team through nine ACC games with a .375 average, 12 hits and four home runs for nine RBI. He’s slugging .750 and has drawn eight walks for a gaudy .512 on-base percentage to start his ACC career.

Burress and the Yellow Jackets remains home on Tuesday, April 2 when it hosts Presbyterian. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on X (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.