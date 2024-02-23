Burress Fuels Rally in Comeback Win over Cornell

THE FLATS – True freshman Drew Burress dialed up his ACC-leading fifth double on the season in the seventh inning on a two-out bases-loaded missile to left center, clearing the bases and giving Georgia Tech baseball the lead in a 9-6 victory over Cornell on Friday night at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets (5-0) had been looking for the big hit all night, having multiple opportunities with runners on third and less than two outs, bases loaded and runners and scoring position and not being able to capitalize. Burress’ double broke the dam as Payton Green and John Giesler would then both homer in the eighth inning to increase Tech’s lead.
On the mound, LHP Camron Hill got his first start of the season and dominated after a shaky first inning where one run scored. Hill went on to pitch 4.0 innings and strike out a career-high seven batters, retiring his final nine batters he faced overall.
The Big Red (0-1) would get to RHP Camren Landry for three runs, but RHP Brett Thomas settled the game with 1.1 scoreless innings. Redshirt freshman RHP Riley Stanford (1-0) then made his collegiate debut after missing last year with an injury, pitching the sixth and allowing just one hit and one unearned run.
RHP Terry Busse then pitched a crucial shutdown eighth inning to preserve the 6-5 lead before Tech pulled away in the bottom half. True freshman RHP Michal Kovala then closed and struck out two and had just one tough-luck run go against him.
At the plate, Green led the way with a 3-for-5 night, hitting a home run and driving in two runs. Bobby Zmarzlak was also hot, going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Burress finished with two hits – both doubles – for three RBI and Giesler had the two-run homer.
Cornell was led by Ryan Porter, who finished 1-for-4 with two RBI. LHP Noah Keller (0-1) received the loss, having four unearned runs score on three hits in 3.1 innings of work.
The Jackets return for Game 2 against the Big Red on Saturday, Feb. 24. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.
Game Notes:
- LHP Camron Hill struck out a career-high seven batters (prev. 4, twice – last vs. Pitt (May 6, 2023);
- Drew Burress’ five doubles on the season leads the ACC and is tops among all freshmen in the country.
Multimedia:
Postgame Press Conference (Coach Hall, Drew Burress, Camron Hill)
