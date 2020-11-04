BuiltDifferent - Working Toward Nov. 25

#Election2020 #AllVoteNoPlay #Vote pic.twitter.com/YHk94Md8a3
— Eric Reveno (@CoachReveno) November 3, 2020
Loved seeing @MariaTaylor at McCamish this morning! #BuzzToTheBallot #Vote pic.twitter.com/BITczm63rS
— Coach Josh Pastner (@GTJoshPastner) November 3, 2020
Taking a play out of @CoachCollins playbook and picking up up @WaffleHouse for the McCamish poll workers.
Need a good pregame!#AllVoteNoPlay#BuzzToTheBallot #Vote pic.twitter.com/GBXKqAqQmi
— Eric Reveno (@CoachReveno) November 3, 2020
Proud of our guys for helping to support #ElectionDay at McCamish this morning! #AllVoteNoPlay pic.twitter.com/tpTIfiZ5Cl
— Georgia Tech Basketball (@GTMBB) November 3, 2020
Voters greeted by @GTJoshPastner at McCamish this morning #BuzzToTheBallot #VOTE pic.twitter.com/0SeB4C0ZkY
— Georgia Tech Sports (@GTAthletics) November 3, 2020
Counting down the days till we get this in a game…@AlvaradoJose15 ➡️ @Kaptin02 #BuiltDifferent // #TogetherWeSwarm pic.twitter.com/aiNZx7S8Ks
— Georgia Tech Basketball (@GTMBB) November 2, 2020
A message to the world from @mdevoe0 after this off balance assist to @mant12_ 👀 #BuiltDifferent // #TogetherWeSwarm pic.twitter.com/rgsu6DgpVd
— Georgia Tech Basketball (@GTMBB) October 30, 2020
Good things happen when you share the ball. @GigiberiaSaba ➡️ @AlvaradoJose15 @AlvaradoJose15 ➡️ @GigiberiaSaba #BuiltDifferent // #TogetherWeSwarm pic.twitter.com/qcz2cfYDyY
— Georgia Tech Basketball (@GTMBB) October 29, 2020
Nothing fancy…just beautiful unselfish ball movement.
Do the little things right 💯 #BuiltDifferent // #TogetherWeSwarm pic.twitter.com/p8vdRCNUkb
— Georgia Tech Basketball (@GTMBB) October 27, 2020