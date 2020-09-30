BuiltDifferent - Finishing September Strong

The official start of the college basketball season may not be until Nov. 25, but Georgia Tech’s basketball team continues to roll on the practice court and in the weight room. At the same time, they continue to do their part to support Yellow Jacket athletics in promoting the vote for 2020. Wednesday, they took part in a presentation on the 2020 election by Georgia Tech Professor Richard Barke from the School of Public Policy.
The presentation covered important dates for registration, early voting, absentee voting, election day and run-off election, how to learn about the candidates up and down the ballot and where they stand on issues, how to vote and what to do at the polls if problems come up.
Honored to have Dr. Richard Barke from @sppgatech conduct a civics seminar for @GTMBB today. We learned a great deal and appreciate him sharing his expertise with us. #BuzzToTheBallot pic.twitter.com/zpW5ScfnYZ
— Coach Josh Pastner (@GTJoshPastner) September 29, 2020
#RegisterToVote and figure out your voting plan (mail, early, Nov 3rd.) pic.twitter.com/2AxWHN7P7i
— Eric Reveno (@CoachReveno) September 30, 2020
The words of John Lewis are helping me make sense of both the issue and steps needed to be taken.
All @ncaa coaches, especially @NABC1927, register and make sure players have a plan to cast their ballot.@GeorgiaTech faculty, staff and students, engage, lead and #Vote. pic.twitter.com/3baUIy8aQN
— Eric Reveno (@CoachReveno) September 30, 2020
"We have to change our habits to make real change."
– @CoachReveno #NationalVoterRegistrationDay pic.twitter.com/agG2V1eJOG
— NABC (@NABC1927) September 22, 2020
GRIT 🐝🏀👀😤#BuiltDifferent // #TogetherWeSwarm https://t.co/ANzPPCINux
— Georgia Tech Basketball (@GTMBB) September 29, 2020
Jumping into the new week like…👀#BuiltDifferent // #TogetherWeSwarm pic.twitter.com/GcyDLT2iUz
— Georgia Tech Basketball (@GTMBB) September 28, 2020
Sunday vibes @AlvaradoJose15 #BuiltDifferent // #TogetherWeSwarm pic.twitter.com/b5GN3pjnDO
— Georgia Tech Basketball (@GTMBB) September 27, 2020
Weekends in the lab ft – (@Callmeush, @Kaptin02, @mdevoe0, @AlvaradoJose15, @JordanMeka23, @GigiberiaSaba)#BuiltDifferent // #TogetherWeSwarm pic.twitter.com/0FWzxMOVN1
— Georgia Tech Basketball (@GTMBB) September 27, 2020
Grateful for everything, entitled to nothing. #BuiltDifferent // #TogetherWeSwarm pic.twitter.com/78kKr6kE0Z
— Georgia Tech Basketball (@GTMBB) September 25, 2020