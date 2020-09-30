BuiltDifferent - Finishing September Strong

The official start of the college basketball season may not be until Nov. 25, but Georgia Tech’s basketball team continues to roll on the practice court and in the weight room. At the same time, they continue to do their part to support Yellow Jacket athletics in promoting the vote for 2020. Wednesday, they took part in a presentation on the 2020 election by Georgia Tech Professor Richard Barke from the School of Public Policy.

The presentation covered important dates for registration, early voting, absentee voting, election day and run-off election, how to learn about the candidates up and down the ballot and where they stand on issues, how to vote and what to do at the polls if problems come up.