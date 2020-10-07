Open search form
#BuiltDifferent - Fast Break into October

The official start of the college basketball season may not be until Nov. 25, but Georgia Tech’s basketball team continues to roll on the practice court with off-season skill work until official preseason practice begins next Wednesday.

