BuiltDifferent - Fast Break into October

The official start of the college basketball season may not be until Nov. 25, but Georgia Tech’s basketball team continues to roll on the practice court with off-season skill work until official preseason practice begins next Wednesday.

Question: How many ACC back courts would you take over Georgia Tech's? Can't be many. Think about how Alvarado/Devoe would be perceived if they played for a blue blood. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 3, 2020