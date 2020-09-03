BuiltDifferent - All in a Day's Work

Baby got Back! 💪🏼 #babygotback #backday pic.twitter.com/uwKRKDgJT5
— Dr. Dan Taylor (@Iron_Jackets) September 2, 2020
When the time comes, we’ll be ready. #BuiltDifferent #TogetherWeSwarm pic.twitter.com/2pE8X9eV9L
— Georgia Tech Basketball (@GTMBB) September 1, 2020
ELITE rim protection. #STATurday #BuiltDifferent #TogetherWeSwarm pic.twitter.com/efzXjBCmRg
— Georgia Tech Basketball (@GTMBB) August 29, 2020
Great to get some Saturday morning work in with Freshman, Saba Gigiberia, and @Iron_Jackets.
He confided in me that he is known as “Georgia Flash”. 😯 pic.twitter.com/0ZLJAU5eth
— Eric Reveno (@CoachReveno) August 29, 2020
BUILDING RELATIONSHIPS
Last Wednesday, in the wake of the death of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., we asked the Georgia Tech Police Department to come to McCamish Pavilion so our student-athletes could have an opportunity to engage in a dialogue, have conversation, ask questions, and express their feelings. Around 25 of GTPD’s officers came for this discussion.
After the conversation on Wednesday, Chief Rob Connolly of GTPD wanted to engage further with our young men and asked if our guys would be open to get on a panel where he was going to get police officers from all the different agencies throughout the city of Atlanta and the surrounding areas so our young men would have the opportunity to engage in further dialogue and be able to express their feelings and not just limit it to GTPD, which our student-athletes are interested in doing.
Chief Connolly also invited any of our young men to participate in their simulation training at the new GTPD headquarters building on campus. It is all done thru 3-D innovative technology, and he made an open invitation to any of our young men. Moses Wright, David Didenko, and Jehloni James took up Chief Connolly’s offer and went to do the simulation training Friday.
To walk in another mans shoes is to understand his life and to grieve his death.
Extremely appreciative of @gatechpd for their grace and leadership in continuing this conversation 🗣 #blm #change #builtdifferent #tog pic.twitter.com/Pgp25aLBQ2
— Dr. Dan Taylor (@Iron_Jackets) August 29, 2020
Quiet Friday night at the bar… #deadlift #TGIF pic.twitter.com/BQhAFdSiSq
— Dr. Dan Taylor (@Iron_Jackets) August 28, 2020
Quiet Friday night at the bar… #deadlift #TGIF pic.twitter.com/BQhAFdSiSq
— Dr. Dan Taylor (@Iron_Jackets) August 28, 2020
All in a day’s work. #BuiltDifferent #TogetherWeSwarm pic.twitter.com/OUkll7DXbK
— Georgia Tech Basketball (@GTMBB) August 27, 2020
Gratuitously capturing the unabashed glory that is direct arm work 💪🏾💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/NE2hnlK734
— Dr. Dan Taylor (@Iron_Jackets) August 27, 2020
Defense ➡️ Offense@mant12_ with the block 🚫@AlvaradoJose15 with the dime 🎯@Callmeush with the slam 🔨#ThrowdownThursday #TogetherWeSwarm pic.twitter.com/7nzBGouktA
— Georgia Tech Basketball (@GTMBB) August 27, 2020
Just took my third weekly test ☑️
Only takes a few minutes to make @GeorgiaTech a safe and healthy campus! #JacketsProtectJacketshttps://t.co/elW8u997EL pic.twitter.com/hzl1HUCDyf
— Coach Josh Pastner (@GTJoshPastner) August 25, 2020