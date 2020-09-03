BuiltDifferent - All in a Day's Work

BUILDING RELATIONSHIPS

Last Wednesday, in the wake of the death of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., we asked the Georgia Tech Police Department to come to McCamish Pavilion so our student-athletes could have an opportunity to engage in a dialogue, have conversation, ask questions, and express their feelings. Around 25 of GTPD’s officers came for this discussion.

After the conversation on Wednesday, Chief Rob Connolly of GTPD wanted to engage further with our young men and asked if our guys would be open to get on a panel where he was going to get police officers from all the different agencies throughout the city of Atlanta and the surrounding areas so our young men would have the opportunity to engage in further dialogue and be able to express their feelings and not just limit it to GTPD, which our student-athletes are interested in doing.

Chief Connolly also invited any of our young men to participate in their simulation training at the new GTPD headquarters building on campus. It is all done thru 3-D innovative technology, and he made an open invitation to any of our young men. Moses Wright, David Didenko, and Jehloni James took up Chief Connolly’s offer and went to do the simulation training Friday.