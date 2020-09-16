BuiltDifferent - On a Mission

Nothing is easy…but who wants nothing? 🐝🏀📈 #BuiltDifferent #TogetherWeSwarm pic.twitter.com/a3iYAPf6Kt
— Georgia Tech Basketball (@GTMBB) September 8, 2020
On a mission 😤 #BuiltDifferent #TogetherWeSwarm
(📸: @acmcclellan18) pic.twitter.com/gtSI8ILvAD
— Georgia Tech Basketball (@GTMBB) September 10, 2020
🤮 #BuiltDifferent pic.twitter.com/yOe5XWEptH
— Dr. Dan Taylor (@Iron_Jackets) September 12, 2020
Sunday vibes knowing @georgiatechfb came back home with the HUGE win. #4the404 #BuiltDifferent #TogetherWeSwarm pic.twitter.com/AAG2qbCfVE
— Georgia Tech Basketball (@GTMBB) September 13, 2020
Spin cycle 🔄 #BuiltDifferent #TogetherWeSwarm pic.twitter.com/fEKcem5N3U
— Georgia Tech Basketball (@GTMBB) September 14, 2020
Started in a zoom meeting when @malachirice_ spoke up about voting.@GTAthletics leadership ran w/ it and declared @GeorgiaTech would be #AllVoteNoPlay.@Div1SAAC pushed it ahead w/ @NCAA.
Fittingly, @chrisbosh calls for #MakeHistoryWithAVote tomorrow.https://t.co/8rbX6qQJKM pic.twitter.com/8EzLm9QRVI
— Georgia Tech Basketball (@GTMBB) September 15, 2020
2020 is about removing every obstacle between people and their right to vote. That includes student-athletes.
This week the NCAA can #MakeHistoryWithAVote and give all student-athletes Election Day off – not just this year, but every year.
Let's Go.https://t.co/jy2v2MFqTc
— Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) September 15, 2020