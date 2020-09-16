BuiltDifferent - On a Mission

Started in a zoom meeting when @malachirice_ spoke up about voting. @GTAthletics leadership ran w/ it and declared @GeorgiaTech would be #AllVoteNoPlay . @Div1SAAC pushed it ahead w/ @NCAA .

2020 is about removing every obstacle between people and their right to vote. That includes student-athletes.

This week the NCAA can #MakeHistoryWithAVote and give all student-athletes Election Day off – not just this year, but every year.

Let's Go.https://t.co/jy2v2MFqTc

— Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) September 15, 2020