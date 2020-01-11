Brooks, Moore Lead Jackets at Orange & Purple Elite

Full Results

Clemson, S.C. – Ty Brooks took first in the 600 meter run and Olivia Moore turned in a second-place finish in the pole vault to help lead Georgia Tech to a strong first outing of the new year at the Orange & Purple Elite in Clemson, S.C on Saturday.

Brooks crossed the finish line first in the 600m with a personal-best indoor time of 1:18.59. Freshman McKinley Thompson earned another top-3 finish for the Jackets, placing third in the high jump (2.05m -6-08.75).

“If I started to name names it would be a long list,” said men’s track and field coach Grover Hinsdale. “I’ll just say we had many very solid season opening performances today. Congratulations to Ty Brooks as our lone event winner. All in all, it was a good opener for us.”

Moore took second in the pole vault with a personal-best mark of 4.05m (13-0.350). Tech earned another top-5 finish in the 3000 meters behind Abby Kettle, who finished in 10:08.69.

The Jackets will be back in action next weekend at the Clemson Invitational and Vanderbilt Invitational, January 17 and 18.

Men’s Highlights

Jameson Miller took fifth in the 400m dash, finishing in 48.69, while Harrison Fultz crossed fifth in the 800m, with a time of 2:03.88.

Andrew Kent was the Jackets’ top finisher in the 1000m, finishing fifth with a time of 2:29.99. He was joined in the top-10 by Joshua Williams (8th – 2:30.77), Henrik Anderson (9th – 2:30.87) and Lee Keil (10th – 2:30.92).

Tyson Spears placed fifth in the long jump with a mark of 7.31m. And Dylan Jean-Baptiste was the Jackets’ lone participant in the triple jump, hitting a mark of 12.95m.

Tech finished 5-6-7 in the 3000m, led by Ronan Sullivan who finished fifth with a time of 8:44.50. He was followed immediately by Zach Jaeger (8:44.90) and Leif Anderson (8:47.17).

The Jackets took 6-7-8 in the 600m behind Bennett Hillier (1:22.12), Dwayne Watkins (1:22.24) and Kameron Schofield (1:23.12).

The team of Hillier, Keil, Fultz and Schofield placed seventh in the 4×400 relay with a time of 3:29.72.

Women’s Highlights

Taylor Grimes was Tech’s top finisher in the 60m hurdles, finishing in 8.33. She was followed immediately behind by Anna Witherspoon, who came in at 8.41. And Madeline Hammond (1.60m) and Mikayla Williams (1.55m) led the Jackets in the high jump.

Bria Matthews took seventh in the high jump with a mark of 5.72m. Attallah Smith (5.57m) and Alexis Kitchens (5.45m) finished eighth and ninth, respectively. MacKenzie Gignilliat was seventh in the pole vault with a mark of 3.75m.

Nicole Fegans led Tech in the 1000m, finishing in 2:54.11 for eighth place, while Liz Galarza finished ninth in 2:59.77.

Jordynn Tyndall led the Jackets in the 600m, finishing eighth with a time of 1:35.42. Kim Hallowes came in 10th (1:36.41). The Jackets’ other finishers were Haley Unthank (1:36.97), Irene Soleyn (1:37.69) and Lydia Troupe (1:38.50).

Kendria Edouard (41.42) and Reese Crawford (41.50) led the Jackets in the 300m dash. And Nasim Mataghedi finished the mile in 5:40.72.

And in the 4×400 relay, the team of Edouard, Tyndall, Troupe and Soleyn finished sixth (3:57.74) while Crawford, Unthank, Hallowes and Fegans (3:59.91) took seventh.

