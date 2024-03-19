Open search form
Brisson & Bradescu Head to NCAA Women's Championships

Heat Sheet Schedule | Watch Live

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swim and dive’s Sabyne Brisson and Anna Bradescu are set to compete at the NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships from Wednesday, March 20 to Saturday, March 23 in Athens, Ga. 

  

Brisson was selected to compete in the women’s 100 and 200 breast based on her performances in the events throughout the season. Bradescu earned her spot in the women’s 1- meter and platform event last week at the NCAA Zone B Diving Championships. 

  

CHAMPIONSHIPS SCHEDULE 

*Events with Tech athletes only 

Thursday, March 21: 1-meter diving (Prelims at 10 a.m. & Finals at 6 p.m.) 

Friday, March 22: 100 Breast (Prelims at 10 a.m. & Finals at 6 p.m.) 

Saturday, March 23: Platform (Prelims at 10 a.m. & Finals at 6 p.m.) & 200 Breast (Finals at 6 p.m.) 

