Brambilla Named ACC Player of the Week

THE FLATS – Junior outside hitter Mariana Brambilla was named ACC Player of the Week for her outstanding play in back-to-back wins over Clemson last week, the conference announced on Tuesday.

The Porto Alegre, Brazil native hit a career-best .710 with 23 kills in just three sets (7.67 kills/set), along with six digs, three block assists and an ace in Georgia Tech’s sweep of Clemson on Thursday. She hit a perfect 11-for-11 in the third set, and her 23 total kills accounted for nearly half the team’s total in the match. She followed that up with her sixth double-double of the season (15k, 11d) in Tech’s 3-1 win over Clemson on Friday.

For the week, Brambilla finished with a .478 hitting percentage, 38 kills (5.43 kills/set), 17 digs (2.43 digs/set), four block assists and one solo block (0.71 blk/s). She has been one of the ACCs top performers all season, ranking third in the ACC with 4.38 kills/set, and sixth in the ACC with a .389 hitting percentage, while leading Georgia Tech to a 7-1 record and top-10 national ranking.

This marks the second time this fall a Georgia Tech player has earned the conference’s weekly honor. Sophomore outside hitter Julia Bergmann was named Player of the Week on Oct. 13 for her play against Florida State.

 

