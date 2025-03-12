Bradescu Secures Spot at NCAA Championships in Final Day of Zones

AUBURN, Ala. – The final day of NCAA Zone B Diving Championships consisted of the women’s platform, where Anna Bradescu and Ava Gilroy were in action for Tech.

Bradescu led the way with a sixth-place finish in the prelims with a score of 276.30, advancing to the finals. In the finals, Bradescu posted a 552.50 for sixth place, punching her ticket to NCAA Championships. Her qualification marks the fifth time in her career she will compete at NCAA Championships.

In the prelims, Gilroy finished in 20th with a score of 194.55.

Tech now turns its attention to the NCAA Championships. The NCAA Women’s Championship will take place March 19-22, with the men’s starting March 26 and lasting through March 29. Both events will be held at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash.

