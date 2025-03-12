Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

Bradescu Secures Spot at NCAA Championships in Final Day of Zones

Share

Women's Platform Results

AUBURN, Ala. – The final day of NCAA Zone B Diving Championships consisted of the women’s platform, where Anna Bradescu and Ava Gilroy were in action for Tech.

Bradescu led the way with a sixth-place finish in the prelims with a score of 276.30, advancing to the finals. In the finals, Bradescu posted a 552.50 for sixth place, punching her ticket to NCAA Championships. Her qualification marks the fifth time in her career she will compete at NCAA Championships.

In the prelims, Gilroy finished in 20th with a score of 194.55.

Tech now turns its attention to the NCAA Championships. The NCAA Women’s Championship will take place March 19-22, with the men’s starting March 26 and lasting through March 29. Both events will be held at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash.

Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTswimdive), Instagram (GTswimdive), Facebook (Georgia Tech Swim and Dive) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com 

RELATED HEADLINES
Swimming & Diving Tech Closes Day Three at Zones

Scott advanced to the finals of the men’s platform.

Tech Closes Day Three at Zones
Swimming & Diving Fowler Qualifies for Men’s 3M on Day Two of Zone B Championships

Fowler took second in both the prelims and finals.

Fowler Qualifies for Men’s 3M on Day Two of Zone B Championships
Swimming & Diving Fowler Leads Tech Divers on Day One at Zone B Diving

Fowler takes second in the finals.

Fowler Leads Tech Divers on Day One at Zone B Diving
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets