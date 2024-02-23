Bradescu Leads Tech on Day 4 OF ACC Championships

THE FLATS – Anna Bradescu led the Georgia Tech swim and dive teams by earning the bronze medal in the women’s platform dive.

In the preliminaries, Bradescu qualified for the final with a fourth-place score of 260.30. In the final round, Bradescu finished third with a score of 297.40.

In the diving events, Lizzie Powley scored in the preliminary round. In the women’s platform dive, Powley finished 15th with a score of 203.35.

Four Jackets competed in the women’s 200 fly finals. Rei Kuramoto finished 12th with a time of 1:57.91, Lindsey Merk finished 16th with a time of 2:00.86, McKenzie Campbell finished 17th with a time of 1:57.50 and Zora Ripkova finished 19th with a time of 1:59.46.

Antonio Romero competed in the men’s 200 fly finals, recording a time of 1:44.35.

In the 400 Medley Relays, the women finished 6th and the men finished 9th. The women’s team, comprised of Saybne Brisson, Zora Ripkova, Jillian Ferrari and Anna Hadjiloizou recorded a new school record with a time of 3:35.07.

Berke Saka, David Gapinski, Leandro Odorici and Stephen Jones swam a time of 3:07.57.

In the men’s 100 breast final, Odorici finished 5th with a time of 51.59. Joao Caballero recorded a time of 53.43 placing 18th and Justin Alderson finished 21st with a time of 54.17.

UP NEXT

The Jackets will finish competition on Saturday, Feb. 24 with the 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, 1650 Free and Men’s Platform Event.

At the end of day four, the men sit in 9th place with a team score of 392 points and the women are in 8th place with 392 points.

