Bradescu Heads to NCAA Championships

THE FLATS – Anna Bradescu is set for her fifth NCAA Championships this week, as the graduate diver heads to Federal Way for the women’s championships, hosted by Washington State.

Prelims and finals of all four days (March 19-22) will be broadcast on ESPN+ and dive results can be found through DiveMeets.

Bradescu punched her ticket to NCAAs a week ago, taking sixth (552.50) in the finals of the platform event at Zone B Diving. The senior will be in action on Saturday, with prelims starting at 3 p.m. EST, with consolation finals starting at 8:15 p.m. EST, and finals set for 9 p.m.

Her appearance in Federal Way marks the fifth time the London native has qualified for NCAAs, qualifying in the platform all four prior trips. Bradescu finished 24th in prelims in the event a year ago, but her best finish came in 2021, when she finished 15th in the finals as a freshman.

