Bradescu Closes Season at NCAA Championships

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – The Georgia Tech women’s swim and dive team concluded its season with the final day of competition at the NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, with Anna Bradescu in action in the platform event.

Bradescu totaled 246.50 in the platform prelims, which put her in 27th place. She was the lone Yellow Jacket from the women’s squad who qualified for NCAA Championships.

The graduate student from London, England finishes her five-year Georgia Tech career with five NCAA appearances, competing in the platform all five years, while also qualifying for the 1-meter a season ago.

