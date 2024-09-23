Both Doubles Duos Drop Qualifying Matches at ITA All-Americans

TULSA, Okla. – Georgia Tech men’s tennis opened the qualifying round of ITA All-Americans with two doubles matches, but dropped both of them.

The duo of Nate Bonetto and Gabrielle Brancatelli took on Rudy Quan and Aadarsh Tripathi from UCLA, and claimed the first set 6-3. The UCLA duo took the second set 6-4, and won the eventual tiebreaker 10-2.

Krish Arora and Richard Biagiotti also dropped their match, falling to Luca Pow and Luciano Tacchi from Wake Forect, 4-6, 4-6.

Despite losing, the duos will play again on Tuesday in the doubles consolation round of 16. Bonetto and Brancatelli will face Luis Felipe Miguel and Adam Bojkovic from Tulsa, while Arora and Biagiotti will face Ethan Silva and Grant Lothringer from Texas A&M.

ITA All-American Championships Results:

Doubles Qualifying

Round of 32:

Rudy Quan/Aadarsh Tripathi (UCLA) def. Nate Bonetto/Gabriele Brancatelli 3-6, 6-4 (10-2)

Luca Pow/Luciano Tacchi (Wake Forrest) def. Krish Arora/Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-4, 6-4

