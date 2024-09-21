Bonetto and Biagiotti Victorious at Day One of ITA All-Americans

TULSA, Okla. – Georgia Tech men’s tennis finished day one of action at ITA All-American Championships with two wins.

Three Jackets participated in pre-qualifying singles round of 128, with wins from Richard Biagiotti and Nate Bonetto.

Biagiotti had the first match of the day, opening play in the tournament with a win in straight sets over Filip Apltauer from TCU, winning 6-4, 7-5.

Newcomer Nate Bonetto also took a win in straight sets in the pre-qualifying round, defeating Virginia Tech’s Maxime St-Hilaire 7-6 (7-5), 6-1.

In his first match of the fall season, Gabriele Brancatelli dropped his match, falling to Michigan State’s Max Sheldon, 6-1, 6-0.

Biagiotti and Bonetto advance to the next round of singles pre-qualifying action, playing in the round of 64 on Sunday. Biagiotti will face South Carolina’s Lucas Andrade da Silva, while Bonetto will play William Mroz from Auburn.

ITA All-American Championships Results:

Singles Pre-Qualifying

Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Filip Apltauer (TCU) 6-4, 7-5

Nate Bonetto (GT) def. Maxime St-Hilaire (Virginia Tech) 7-6 (7-5), 6-1

Max Sheldon (Michigan State) def. Gabriele Brancatelli (GT) 6-1, 6-0

