Yellow Jackets Wrap Up Day Two at ITA All-Americans

TULSA, Okla. – Georgia Tech men’s tennis closed out day two of play at ITA All-American Championships with a win from Gabriele Brancatelli, his first of the fall season.

After dropping his match Saturday, Brancatelli moved to the consolation bracket and played in the singles round of 64. In a close match with two tiebreakers, it was Brancatelli who came out on top, defeating Miami’s Mehdi Sadaoui 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-1).

Brancatelli advances in the consolation bracket and will play in the consolation round of 32 on Tuesday.

After wins Saturday, Richard Biagiotti and Nate Bonetto played in the pre-qualifying singles round of 64, but both Yellow Jackets dropped their matches.

Biagiotti fell to Lucas Andrade da Silva of South Carolina 2-6, 4-6, while William Mroz from Auburn defeated Bonetto 6-2, 6-1.

The Yellow Jackets will begin doubles action Monday afternoon, with the duo of Nate Bonetto and Gabriele Brancatelli playing at 2 p.m. CT, while Krish Arora and Richard Biagiotti will play at 2:30 CT.

ITA All-American Championships Results:

Singles Pre-Qualifying

Round of 64:

Lucas Andrade da Silva (South Carolina) def. Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-2, 6-4

William Mroz (Auburn) def. Nate Bonetto (GT) 6-2, 6-1

Singles Consolation Round of 64:

Gabriele Brancatelli (GT) def. Mehdi Sadaoui (Miami) 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-1)

